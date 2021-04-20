Global centre to lower shipping emissions to be set up in S'pore

A global centre where those in the maritime industry can coordinate with one another, research and make reducing shipping emissions a reality will be set up in Singapore.

The global decarbonisation centre is one of the recommendations by an international body to make shipping more environmentally friendly.

More details will be released later this week by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The Straits Times understands there are two possible sites for the project - either the 5.2ha former Pasir Panjang Power Station plot or the 1.55ha Marina South field.

Both locations are currently listed as reserve sites, and a tender has been put up for architects to assess their suitability.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung in his speech yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 15th Singapore Maritime Week that will run till Friday.

Other recommendations by the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation, set up by the Singapore Maritime Foundation last year with MPA's support, will also be made public in a report as part of the week's events.

The week-long conference focuses on the themes of decarbonisation, digitalisation and talent attraction, and is expected to have an international audience of 6,000 people, with most tuning in online.

It comes as both Covid-19 and the Suez Canal blockage last month have disrupted the industry. These two crises have emphasised just how important it is to keep major sea arteries open, a task that will require the collective effort of all stakeholder countries, Mr Ong said in his opening speech.

Singapore, on its part, will continue to enhance its systems to detect collision and grounding risks early, fight piracy and ensure smooth crew changes in the straits of Malacca and Singapore.

But getting all seafarers, no matter their nationality, vaccinated against Covid-19 is also vital to the resilience of global supply lines.

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION IN KEY STRAITS The Suez Canal carries around 12 per cent of all global seaborne trade. In comparison, the straits of Malacca and Singapore carry almost three times as much. Any disruption along the straits would be of greater impact. TRANSPORT MINISTER ONG YE KUNG, speaking at the Singapore Maritime Week opening ceremony.

He added: "The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is working with international unions and shipping associations to secure vaccines for a network of seaports that can assist in the vaccination of international sea crew.

He added: "The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is working with international unions and shipping associations to secure vaccines for a network of seaports that can assist in the vaccination of international sea crew.

"This is an important effort to strengthen maritime resilience, and Singapore will do our best to support it."

In line with decarbonisation efforts, Mr Ong said, a levy on marine fuel consumption will be introduced, with proceeds to go to the International Maritime Research and Development Board and IMO Maritime Research Fund.

Before zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen can be used - a prospect that Mr Ong said is still "quite some distance away" - Singapore will also support the use of liquefied natural gas as a transitional fuel by supplying this to ships that use it at its ports.

A two-month consultation exercise to seek suggestions for MPA's Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint 2050 was also launched yesterday.

All these efforts, which will make the industry more sustainable, could require attracting more young talent.

"My sense is that the maritime sector has been less successful in attracting our young. It is ironic, given that we are an island, surrounded by the ocean. The sea is a fascinatingly complex and large ecosystem, bursting with life and diversity, waiting for curious minds to explore," Mr Ong said.

"My suggestion is to be less focused on selling the young specific professions and roles in the sector. Instead, get our young to love the sea."

He added that a common love for the sea can also drive international collaboration. "We need to be committed to (international collaboration), and be driven by our love for the sea and the idea that the oceans are our most important global commons, which hold the common heritage of mankind and connect rather than separate the peoples of different lands."