Glass sculptures by famed artist Dale Chihuly on display at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - Installations designed by famed glass artist Dale Chihuly will be on display at Gardens by the Bay until Aug 1.

The Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom exhibition is the American's first major garden show in Asia and features 140 works, including 25 large-scale glass sculptures.

The exhibition displays works from the 79-year-old artist's Fiori, Boats, and Chandeliers series, among others, which are marked by his signature bright colours, bold shapes and extravagant sizes.

While most of the pieces on display were created over Mr Chihuly's decades-long career, one work, Setting Sun, was crafted specially for this exhibition.

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can buy tickets to view the installations that have been set up in the Flower and Cloud Domes, the outdoor gardens and the gallery.

A few pieces installed at the SG50 Lattice, Dragonfly Lake and Victoria Lily Pond can be seen for free.

The Meadow is hosting Setting Sun as well as Moon, which was last displayed over 20 years ago at its debut in Jerusalem.

Serene Garden, another ticketed area, features Ethereal White Persians, Red Reeds and the Palazzo Ducale Tower - best viewed at 9am, when the sun's rays illuminate the gold flakes encased within the glass.

Mr Chihuly told the exhibition launch in a pre-recorded video on Friday (April 30): "I'm really excited about this exhibition. I love Singapore, and I love the gardens, I hope you enjoy the show."

The artist, whose career spans more than five decades, lost the sight in one eye and dislocated his shoulder after two accidents some years back, rendering him unable to craft his pieces by hand.

His artistic vision now comes to life with the help of his team at Chihuly Studio in Seattle.

Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom is organised by Hustle & Bustle, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and presented by Bank of Singapore and OCBC Premier Private Client.

Ms Britt Cornet, head of exhibitions at Chihuly Studio, told The Straits Times it was an opportunity of a lifetime to hold the exhibition at Gardens by the Bay: "It's an incredibly iconic symbol of Singapore, and backdrop for the work."

Hustle & Bustle chief executive Michael Lee told ST: "I think admiring art in the garden will give people that momentary escape from the stresses they may be feeling today."