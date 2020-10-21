Malay Heritage Centre launches 'glamping' at former Kampung Gelam palace grounds

SINGAPORE - Looking for a unique stay on the grounds of a former palace in Singapore?

This new overnight cultural experience, called Kampong G(e)lamping @ MHC, was announced on Wednesday (Oct 21) by the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC).

It is a two-day/one-night stay in two luxurious tents on the lawn of the MHC, available from Dec 15 to Dec 24. The group each night can comprise no more than five people.

The former Istana Kampong Gelam was once the royal seat of Malay sultans in Singapore.

One tent serves as a sleeping area equipped with two queen-sized beds and a hammock while the other provides a space to watch movies with a projector screen, speaker and bean bag seats. Both are furnished with a portable air-conditioner and fan to stave off the tropical heat.

This "glamping" experience is complemented by a rich Malay cultural experience in the Kampong Gelam heritage precinct, said MHC in a statement.

Some of the offerings include a dinner of Malay specialities such as sambal tempe prepared by personal chef Ruqxana Vasanwala and a heritage tour of iconic landmarks like Haji Lane.

Ms Asmah Alias, MHC's general manager, said: "In this time of travel restrictions, we wanted to introduce a different and novel local experience - to G(e)lam-p up Singaporeans' staycation plans and allow them to rediscover new facets of Singapore's heritage through this one-of-a-kind overnight experience."

Bookings open from Friday (Oct 23) at noon on a first-come-first-serve basis on MHC's Facebook and Instagram pages. There will be nine packages, each for up to five people and costing $450. Confirmation will be made on payment.

One additional package will given away for free on MHC's Facebook page between Oct 30 and Nov 6. Details about the giveaway have yet to be finalised.