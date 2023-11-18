Giving up vaping for love: MacPherson Youth Network launches anti-vape campaign

SINGAPORE – After seeing his friends suffer from shortness of breath from smoking e-cigarettes, Mr Ilyas Suratmin decided to give up vaping, with a push from his girlfriend.

“I’m considered one of the lucky ones as I haven’t experienced any side effects after vaping for the past five years, but I want to give it up before I have children,” said the 33-year-old information technology officer.

He was one of the first in line to surrender his e-vaporiser at the pilot launch of MacPherson Youth Network’s “Drop it, Stop it!” anti-vape campaign on Saturday, co-organised with youth charity Bilby Community Development.

Smokers who voluntarily surrender their vaping devices receive a $30 gift voucher – about the cost of a disposable vape.

Mr Suratmin said he turned to vapes around 2018, as cigarettes became too costly. “I can buy a disposable vape for about $20. If I compare it with cigarettes, it’s much more cost-effective. It also tastes better as it is flavoured.”

Adding that his girlfriend has encouraged him to quit the habit, given its harmful effects, he said: “Due to love for my girlfriend and future wife, I am quitting. It is something I know I have to sacrifice.”

It is illegal to buy, own or use electronic vaporisers – also known as e-vaporisers, vapes or e-cigarettes – in Singapore. This includes vapes purchased online or overseas.

Those caught buying, using or owning a vaporiser can be fined up to $2,000 per offence.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling said for this programme, the group worked with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) to waive these penalties.

“HSA and HPB were very supportive, telling us if youths gave up their vaping devices through this programme, they will not be penalised,” she said.