Giving up vaping for love: MacPherson Youth Network launches anti-vape campaign

SINGAPORE – After seeing his friends suffer from shortness of breath from smoking e-cigarettes, Mr Ilyas Suratmin decided to give up vaping, with a push from his girlfriend.
“I’m considered one of the lucky ones as I haven’t experienced any side effects after vaping for the past five years, but I want to give it up before I have children,” said the 33-year-old information technology officer.
He was one of the first in line to surrender his e-vaporiser at the pilot launch of MacPherson Youth Network’s “Drop it, Stop it!” anti-vape campaign on Saturday, co-organised with youth charity Bilby Community Development.
Smokers who voluntarily surrender their vaping devices receive a $30 gift voucher – about the cost of a disposable vape.
Mr Suratmin said he turned to vapes around 2018, as cigarettes became too costly. “I can buy a disposable vape for about $20. If I compare it with cigarettes, it’s much more cost-effective. It also tastes better as it is flavoured.”
Adding that his girlfriend has encouraged him to quit the habit, given its harmful effects, he said: “Due to love for my girlfriend and future wife, I am quitting. It is something I know I have to sacrifice.”
It is illegal to buy, own or use electronic vaporisers – also known as e-vaporisers, vapes or e-cigarettes – in Singapore. This includes vapes purchased online or overseas.
Those caught buying, using or owning a vaporiser can be fined up to $2,000 per offence.
MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling said for this programme, the group worked with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) to waive these penalties.
“HSA and HPB were very supportive, telling us if youths gave up their vaping devices through this programme, they will not be penalised,” she said.
“We believe this is something that will work better with youth (than fining them), so hopefully this will yield the desired results.”
E-vaporisers are typically battery-operated devices that heat up nicotine salts or a liquid that can be flavoured.
HSA says e-vaporisers can contain harmful chemicals that are cancer-causing. Nicotine consumption can lead to acute side effects like increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure.
Excessive consumption can lead to nicotine poisoning, which can cause difficulties in breathing, HPB said.
The campaign will run until January 2, 2024. Ms Tin said the goal is to reach at least 50 youths, or to capture at least 50 such devices.
If the goal is reached, the MacPherson Youth Network will look to scale up the campaign in the community, and also across the island if enough stakeholders are involved, she added.
“Hopefully, there will be people who join us, and then it’s like a multiplier effect,” she said.
From 2018, when vapes were prohibited here, to 2022, 860 people have been caught selling and smuggling these items. In April, the authorities in Singapore made a record seizure of more than 85,000 e-vaporisers and related products worth more than $2.2 million.
First-time offenders caught importing, distributing or selling e-vaporisers can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to 12 months and fined up to $20,000, or both.