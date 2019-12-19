Giving food, friendship to homeless people

While most people are snug in beds in their Housing Board flats by midnight, the homeless can be found at some void decks, lying on pieces of cardboard.

In a recent nationwide study on homelessness in Singapore, around 1,000 people were found to be sleeping in the rough, in places such as void decks, commercial buildings and playgrounds.

The plight of these homeless people moved Mr Abraham Yeo to seek them out and befriend them.

Since July 2014, the 38-year-old co-founder of Homeless Hearts of Singapore has taken to the streets to give food, drinks and friendship to those sleeping in the rough.

According to the study, the homeless were found in most parts of the island, but mainly in older and larger housing estates such as Bedok and Kallang.

About 30 volunteers meet fortnightly. They split up into groups for night walks lasting three to four hours in various parts of Singapore to check in on the homeless.

Sometimes, they meet up to 10 people in one area.

Mr Yeo, a software developer, emphasised the importance of befriending the homeless during these sessions. Beyond helping them with basic necessities such as food, he said, building a relationship with them is also important.

"We don't just want to give them food and walk away. We want to sit down and talk to them as friends.

"Sometimes, volunteers think that they have to do something to help the homeless get off the streets immediately," he said.

"But the homeless are not just a problem to be solved. They are people to be loved. Many are actually in need of a friend," he said.

Many have homes but might be estranged from their families.

The charity wants to dispel the idea that the homeless "brought their misfortune on themselves".

"There is a misconception that the homeless have low education or are lazy. I know a former businessman who is homeless.

"Some people we meet on night walks discuss with us politics, theology and religion," he said.

"They come from all walks of life. We could have been in their shoes if our lives turned out a certain way."

Earlier this year, the charity teamed up with Mount Alvernia Hospital to hold a free healthcare event for the homeless.

The hospital now gives subsidised treatments for homeless patients referred by Homeless Hearts at its outreach clinics in Toa Payoh and Redhill.

Mr Yeo hopes that his charity will one day be obsolete. "There will always be people in need. So what we want to do is to help others start their own befriending groups.

"I hope that Singapore can be a city of refuge, where people will be more hospitable and kind to those who need help and even open up their homes to those in need."

• You can learn more about the charity at homeless.sg