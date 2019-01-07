Giving flight to mini butterfly kites

Kite-flying enthusiast Carlos Ong can fly all sorts of kites, big and small. The 45-year-old is one of the few rare hobbyists in Singapore who are able to make mini kites that are not merely decorative ornaments, but can actually fly. Of the various mini kites that Mr Ong has made, he finds the butterfly ones most challenging. In order to make the butterfly kite fly, both symmetry and precision in craftsmanship are important in ensuring that the kite is aerodynamic and can glide like a real butterfly. Mr Ong is seen here gluing the bamboo spines to the finished artwork of a butterfly at his home last November.

SEE HOME