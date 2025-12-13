Keeping his men safe is priority, says Sword of Honour recipient; 405 commissioned as SAF officers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Second Lieutenant Joseph Tan received the Sword of Honour award at the 139th Officer Cadet Course commissioning parade at Safti Military Institute.

SINGAPORE – During live firing exercises, Second Lieutenant (2LT) Joseph Tan, 19, saw how meticulous his instructors were in everything they did – from planning to execution – which helped him understand the gravity of his role as a newly minted officer.

“I saw the care they put into every single aspect of conduct to ensure it was smooth, we were able to learn effectively, and most importantly, it was safe for us,” recalled 2LT Tan hours before the commissioning parade for the 139th Officer Cadet Course at Safti Military Institute on Dec 13.

“Their professionalism made me understand the weight, the responsibility that officers have in caring for their men,” said 2LT Tan, who is the latest recipient of the Sword of Honour, which is given to the best trainee in each batch.

The army combat engineer said he considers it his duty to make a strong impact on the lives of those around him and give them a meaningful and safe national service experience. “These men have families and loved ones waiting for them at home,” he added.

At the parade, 405 cadets – comprising 320 from the Singapore Army, 49 from the Republic of Singapore Navy and 36 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force – were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Among them were two officers from the Royal Thai Army who trained alongside their Singaporean counterparts for nine months.

“Such close training experiences enhance the learning of every cadet, and at the same time strengthen the longstanding partnerships with our neighbours,” noted Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, who was the reviewing officer.

Ms Indranee also emphasised the SAF’s stabilising role in a global environment that has become “more uncertain, more divided, and more contested”.

She said: “Amid this turbulence, Singapore remains steadfast and dependable. We hold firm to our principles, our belief in international law, and our support for a rules-based order.

“A strong SAF gives Singapore and Singaporeans confidence and peace of mind.”

The parade marked the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training for the cadets at the Officer Cadet School. The cadets’ guests were invited to affix epaulettes on them during the graduating parade, and 2LT Tan’s proud parents did the honours. He is the first officer in his family.

“My dad was talking about getting a case to put my sword, as well as the badges that he got during (his) national service days (as a specialist), to commemorate both of us having passed this,” he said.