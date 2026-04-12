‘Give me all SGD + MYR + USD’: Man arrested for attempted robbery of money changer in Simei

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SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man is due to be charged in court on April 13, following a case of attempted robbery of a money changer in Simei on the afternoon of April 11.

In a media statement on April 12, the police said they were alerted to the robbery attempt in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 11.

They added that preliminary investigations show that the suspect had shown the victim a handwritten note demanding money.

The note, which was recovered after the incident, read: “QUIET! GIVE ME ALL SGD + MYR + USD. DO NOT MOVE!”

The suspect fled after the victim refused to comply with the demands, according to the police.

The victim did not suffer any monetary loss or injuries, and the suspect was arrested within eight hours of the report, the police said.

If the suspect is convicted of attempted robbery, he may be jailed between two and seven years, and face at least six strokes of the cane.

The police advised people to remain calm when faced with an attempted robbery. They should also take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and contact the police as soon as possible.