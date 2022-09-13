Girls and women facing online attacks and harassment can get help at new centre

SINGAPORE - Girls and women who face online harassment and attacks can soon get help at a new resource centre which will offer a helpline and counselling and legal services.

The support will be available by the end of the year and is initiated by a new non-profit organisation, SG Her Empowerment, or SHE.

The centre, known as SheCares@SCWO, will be located on Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations’ (SCWO) premises in Waterloo Street.

For a start, it will have two full-time trained counsellors, and a pool of about 100 volunteer lawyers from the Law Society Pro Bono Services will provide free legal support.

About $1 million has been raised for the centre's operations.

SHE is also working on simplifying the reporting process for harmful or offensive online content or sexual harassment.

Currently, the processes and standards vary across social media platforms, said veteran lawyer Stefanie Yuen Thio, the founder and chairman of SHE.

SHE aims to come up with a single set of guidelines that its volunteer lawyers or other users can refer to, instead of having to trawl through the different platforms' websites for information.

The new charity was set up by Ms Yuen Thio, who is joint managing director at TSMP Law Corporation, to provide greater support for women and girls who face issues such as harassment.

Ms Simran Toor, a veteran lawyer, left WongPartnership in May to be SHE's chief executive.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development, and Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, are special advisers to the board of SHE.

Speaking to The Straits Times last Friday ahead of the launch, Ms Sim said the new charity will carry on some of the work that the Sunlight Alliance for Action was exploring in the areas of online harm targeted at females.

The alliance, which was started by the Ministry of Communications and Information in July 2021, ended its tenure in July this year.

It was set up to tackle online harassment faced by women and girls and did so through public education, research, partnerships and support for victims.