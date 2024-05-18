Girl who lived in market stall to be in foster care: For 11 months, she called 2m by 3m space home

SINGAPORE - For 11 months, a 15-year-old girl called a 2.2m by 2.8m space at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre her home. Roughly the size of a bomb shelter, the food stall was where she slept, bathed and relieved herself.

Owners of neighbouring stalls said the girl, who barely spoke, would bathe herself in the stall using buckets of water her father brought her from nearby toilets.

On April 3, the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted routine checks and found out that the girl and her father had been living in the wet market stall for almost a year.

The father, 63, is assisting with investigations into ill-treatment of a child or young person by neglect under the Children and Young Persons Act. Those convicted can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.

On May 17, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it has found foster parents for the girl. She will be discharged from hospital and put in foster care by the end of May.

MSF said any contact between the girl and her father while she is in foster care will be closely supervised.

On May 9, The Straits Times revisited the stall, which stall owners said has been shut since the girl’s case was uncovered.

A seamstress, who wanted to be known only as Madam Low, said: “The girl rarely left the stall. Sometimes, she will pop her head out and wave to me.”