Girl who lived in market stall to be in foster care: For 11 months, she called 2m by 3m space home

The cramped interior of the stall that the 15-year old girl lived in with her father for 11 months. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Nadine Chua
Updated
May 18, 2024, 12:00 PM
Published
May 18, 2024, 12:00 PM

SINGAPORE - For 11 months, a 15-year-old girl called a 2.2m by 2.8m space at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre her home. Roughly the size of a bomb shelter, the food stall was where she slept, bathed and relieved herself.

Owners of neighbouring stalls said the girl, who barely spoke, would bathe herself in the stall using buckets of water her father brought her from nearby toilets.

On April 3, the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted routine checks and found out that the girl and her father had been living in the wet market stall for almost a year.

The father, 63, is assisting with investigations into ill-treatment of a child or young person by neglect under the Children and Young Persons Act. Those convicted can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.

On May 17, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it has found foster parents for the girl. She will be discharged from hospital and put in foster care by the end of May.

MSF said any contact between the girl and her father while she is in foster care will be closely supervised.

On May 9, The Straits Times revisited the stall, which stall owners said has been shut since the girl’s case was uncovered.

A seamstress, who wanted to be known only as Madam Low, said: “The girl rarely left the stall. Sometimes, she will pop her head out and wave to me.”

The exterior of the Circuit Road food stall where the girl, who has been described as skinny and small by a neighbouring stall owner, lived. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Madam Low, whose stall is opposite the one where the girl lived, described her as skinny and small.

A 69-year-old resident, who has lived in Circuit Road for over 20 years and wanted to be known only as Mrs Tan, said she rarely saw the girl walk on her own.

“Instead, she walks on her father’s feet like a toddler would. He would hold onto her shoulders as they walked together,” she said.

For 11 months, a 15-year-old girl called a 2.2m by 2.8m space at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre her home. The food stall was where she slept, bathed and relieved herself.
More On This Topic
Childhood trauma can lead to mental health issues among young adults: Study

Mrs Tan, a businesswoman, who previously bought vegetables from the father, said: “I noticed she was always wearing long-sleeved pyjamas, which were quite dirty. She had short hair and sometimes there would be dirt on her face, but she was always smiling.”

She said she was shocked when she read that the girl had been living in the stall.

She added: “How can someone live in such an environment? What if there are rats? At night, the market is closed, and it is dark and quiet. I can’t imagine anyone sleeping there, let alone a young girl.”

Stall owners said the father did not heed their advice to seek help.

Mr Tan Swee Huat, 72, said he tried telling the father to get help from the authorities.

Stall owner Tan Swee Huat said he tried telling the father to get help from the authorities, but the father simply smiled at him. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Mr Tan, who sells noodles at a neighbouring stall, said: “When I noticed that she wasn’t enrolled in any school, I asked her father to do so. He just smiled at me.”

Mr Tan said the father told him he has a flat in Marsiling but lived in the stall as it was more convenient.

Said Mr Tan: “He said he considered renting a flat in Circuit Road, but it was too expensive.”

Another stall owner, 55, who declined to be named, said: “I told him he could let the authorities know about his situation, but he just brushed it aside. It never crossed my mind to let the authorities know about this, as I felt I had to mind my own business.”

The cluttered interior of the Circuit Road stall contains foldable mattresses, soft toys, a fan, a fridge, a table, and boxes and plastic bags of items. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

NEA had reported the case to MSF’s Child Protective Service, and the girl was taken under its care and admitted to hospital for medical assessment.

The police and MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling were also informed.

Stall owners said they were hoping for the best for the girl.

Said Madam Low: “A young girl living like that is such a pity. What happens when she grows up? Who will she depend on when her father grows old? I wonder what will happen to her then.”

More On This Topic
Child protection protocols strengthened after case of five-year-old girl abused to death by her father: MSF
Will you recognise the signs if your 10-year-old is troubled?

An MSF spokesman said: “The nature of child abuse and neglect is that it may not be easy to detect. This is why everyone has a part to play to detect and report cases such as this.”

Those who see signs of potential abuse or neglect can call the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000, or the police if there is imminent danger, said MSF.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline: 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top