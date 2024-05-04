Girl who lived in Circuit Road food stall is ‘coping well’: MP Tin Pei Ling

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl who was found living in a wet market stall in Circuit Road for almost a year seems to be “coping well” at a hospital, MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling said.

In a Facebook video on May 3, Ms Tin said she had visited the girl the previous day and was “glad to know that she’s coping well” and seems healthy.

“She was happily showing us her new soft toys and also this Pokemon game card that another child patient in the same ward had given to her,” she added.

According to Ms Tin, the girl’s father visits her regularly at the hospital. He is also assisting the police with investigations under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Ms Tin said that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is trying to “work out a longer-term care arrangement” for the girl.

There are a few options, but “the best option is to provide a caring environment”, she said, and MSF is reaching out to its foster network to try and provide foster care for the girl.

In the clip, Ms Tin also provided updates on the case, but explained that she could not share some details as investigations are still under way and she needed to protect the girl’s privacy.