Girl who lived in Circuit Road food stall is ‘coping well’: MP Tin Pei Ling

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl who was found living in a wet market stall in Circuit Road for almost a year seems to be “coping well” at a hospital, MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling said.
In a Facebook video on May 3, Ms Tin said she had visited the girl the previous day and was “glad to know that she’s coping well” and seems healthy.
“She was happily showing us her new soft toys and also this Pokemon game card that another child patient in the same ward had given to her,” she added.
According to Ms Tin, the girl’s father visits her regularly at the hospital. He is also assisting the police with investigations under the Children and Young Persons Act.
Ms Tin said that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is trying to “work out a longer-term care arrangement” for the girl.
There are a few options, but “the best option is to provide a caring environment”, she said, and MSF is reaching out to its foster network to try and provide foster care for the girl.
In the clip, Ms Tin also provided updates on the case, but explained that she could not share some details as investigations are still under way and she needed to protect the girl’s privacy.
She said the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted routine checks on April 3 and found that the girl had been living at a wet market stall at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre for the past 11 months.
The NEA officer then reported the case to MSF’s Child Protective Service, and the girl was promptly taken under its care and admitted to a hospital for medical assessment, she added. The police and Ms Tin were also alerted to the case.
Ms Tin said she was shocked by the discovery because she visited the market regularly, most recently during Chinese New Year, and did not notice anything unusual.
Hawkers and patrons who frequented the food centre did not highlight any unusual observations either, she added.
She said she understands the girl and her father are both permanent residents and live in the northern region of Singapore.
As their home is quite far from the wet market and the father is a single parent, he made “arrangements for her to live in that wet market stall”.
“Now, clearly, this arrangement is not right. It’s not conducive for the girl,” she said, adding that it is quite “appalling”.
“But based on what I have, what I know, perhaps the father was just doing what he thought was best for her given their circumstances,” she said.
She added that it has been heartbreaking for her, as a parent, to learn that a child lived in such conditions.
She said that she will continue to keep in touch with the various agencies, as well as MSF to check on the girl’s well-being, to support the girl and her father.
Ms Tin said that the incident is a reminder of how vulnerable children can be.
“We need to do a lot more to support, to protect, to care for children, especially those who are more vulnerable,” she said.
She urged the public to report possible cases of abuse and neglect to agencies or the police, and seek help. Although some reports may be false alarms, it is okay be a bit more “kiasu”, she said.
The public can call the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000 or call the police.
Ms Tin also appealed to the public to consider fostering children and young people who could benefit greatly from proper care and “receive the kind of love and warmth that they deserve”.
She said: “For married couples out there, if you have love to spare and if you have enough resources to provide as well, please do consider signing up as a foster care family.”
For more information, please visit msf.gov.sg/fostering