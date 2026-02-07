Straitstimes.com header logo

Girl, 6, dies after accident in Chinatown near Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

Two female pedestrians, aged six and 31, were taken conscious to hospital, police said.

Police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians along South Bridge Road at about 11.50am.

PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE – A woman and her six-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Chinatown on Feb 6. The girl later died in hospital from her injuries.

Police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians along South Bridge Road at about 11.50am.

Two female pedestrians, aged six and 31, were conscious when they were taken to hospital where the girl later died, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the mother-and-daughter pair were tourists from Indonesia. It added that the incident took place at the carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Photos of the accident were uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, with the caption saying it happened when the driver was turning out of the carpark.

A man is seen holding a young girl by the side of the road in one of the photos.

A 38-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

