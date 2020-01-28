Girl, 3, hurt after cab crashes into pillar

A three-year-old girl was injured on Sunday morning after the taxi she and her mother were in "accelerated" into a pillar.

The accident happened at Block 818C Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 just after the two passengers got into the cab at about 8.20am.

The girl's 30-year-old mother told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao: "I put on the seat belt and placed my daughter on my lap. The taxi mounted a kerb just as the cabby started driving, but I did not really pay attention to it.

"The next thing I knew, the cab was accelerating towards a pillar and crashed into it with great force. My daughter fell off my lap and cried."

She told Wanbao that passers-by called an ambulance. Her daughter was taken to National University Hospital where minor injuries near her eyes were treated.

Police are investigating.