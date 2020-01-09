Girl, 13, found dead at foot of multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old girl was found motionless on a grass patch next to a multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris and pronounced dead on Thursday (Jan 9).

The incident happened at about 4pm at Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51.

The police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 4.04pm.

According to Chinese Evening daily Shinmin Daily News, the girl was believed to have been cycling in the carpark when she crashed against the railing and fell to her death from the sixth storey.

A domestic maid, who was named only as Sherry, said she was just stepping out from her bathroom after a shower when she heard a loud sound.

The 39-year-old said she looked out and saw the girl at the foot of the multi-storey carpark. She then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police.

Another resident, Ms He, told Shinmin reporters that the girl had short hair and was slightly plump. "She was lying face-up on the ground. Maybe she hit the back of her head," said the 70-year-old housewife.

The girl was reportedly playing with friends in the carpark when the mishap occurred.

The police are investigating the case.