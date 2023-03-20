Girl, 11, ran away from home when she thought mum didn’t care for her

SINGAPORE - When Madam Yeo (not her real name) came home to an empty flat after work, she knew something was amiss.
Her daughter, 11, was nowhere to be found and was not picking up her phone.
Madam Yeo and her husband went looking for their daughter at nearby spots like the park and arcades, before finding out she was at a friend’s place.
Madam Yeo, who was recounting what happened a decade ago, said her daughter did not come home for three days. When she ran out of money, the girl resorted to sharing one packet of rice with three friends.
Today, Madam Yeo has a better relationship with her daughter, who is now 21. She believes that an incident at school could have strained their relationship, which led to her daughter running away.
Madam Yeo said her daughter went to a student care centre after school while she and her husband were at work.
When her daughter was in Primary 4, a teacher at the centre made her face the wall for not doing her homework. Her daughter, who felt she did not deserve the punishment, was hurt when she saw her mother peeking through the window but not intervening.
Madam Yeo said: “She was angry with me for not ‘rescuing’ her. I didn’t know at the time, so I was shocked when she brought it up while opening up about why she ran away.
“As a child, she didn’t understand I sent her to the centre as I needed to go to work. So, when I didn’t ‘save’ her from her punishment, she may have felt I didn’t care about her.”
Madam Yeo said she apologised to her daughter for the trauma it caused her.
Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Kids, suggested the incident stuck with the child as she perhaps already felt her mother did not care about her.
She said: “When she saw her mother standing there, it may have reinforced the thought that she did not really matter. The impact this incident had on her would be more significant as compared to a child who perhaps had a more stable relationship with her parents.”
Using an analogy of a pressure cooker, Dr Chow said not addressing issues when they appear is akin to putting meat and vegetables inside the cooker without tending to them.
She said: “So, when the person finally opens up the cooker after a long time, she is unable to identify the burnt ingredients inside. Like how the mother was unable to figure out what caused her daughter to snap and leave home.”