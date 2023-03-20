Girl, 11, ran away from home when she thought mum didn’t care for her

SINGAPORE - When Madam Yeo (not her real name) came home to an empty flat after work, she knew something was amiss.

Her daughter, 11, was nowhere to be found and was not picking up her phone.

Madam Yeo and her husband went looking for their daughter at nearby spots like the park and arcades, before finding out she was at a friend’s place.

Madam Yeo, who was recounting what happened a decade ago, said her daughter did not come home for three days. When she ran out of money, the girl resorted to sharing one packet of rice with three friends.

Today, Madam Yeo has a better relationship with her daughter, who is now 21. She believes that an incident at school could have strained their relationship, which led to her daughter running away.

Madam Yeo said her daughter went to a student care centre after school while she and her husband were at work.

When her daughter was in Primary 4, a teacher at the centre made her face the wall for not doing her homework. Her daughter, who felt she did not deserve the punishment, was hurt when she saw her mother peeking through the window but not intervening.

Madam Yeo said: “She was angry with me for not ‘rescuing’ her. I didn’t know at the time, so I was shocked when she brought it up while opening up about why she ran away.

“As a child, she didn’t understand I sent her to the centre as I needed to go to work. So, when I didn’t ‘save’ her from her punishment, she may have felt I didn’t care about her.”

Madam Yeo said she apologised to her daughter for the trauma it caused her.