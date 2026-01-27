Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Take a seat next to a giraffe, and get inspired to “stick your neck out” and do good in the community.

Six benches, each with a colourful giraffe sculpture, will be installed across Singapore from Jan 28 under the GiraffeSG@Central campaign by Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC).

The sculptures were created by alumni and artists from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), in collaboration with Central Singapore CDC.

People around the giraffe benches, Roots of Love and The Living Garden, at the NAFA campus in Bugis on Jan 27. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Designed around the themes of inclusion, care and collective action, the giraffe benches aim to encourage people to reflect on how they can contribute to the community by “sticking their necks out” for others.

The GiraffeSG benches on display at NAFA on Jan 27. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Singaporean artist Johnny Lau, creator of the Singapore comic series Mr Kiasu, was also invited as a collaborator. He created Do Good Together, with motifs resembling Mr Kiasu on his statue.

Motifs resembling Mr Kiasu on Singaporean artist Johnny Lau’s Do Good Together. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In Transcendental Vision, by sculptor Yeo Chee Kiong, 56, a multi-eyed giraffe is depicted sticking its head through the clou ds. The work encourages viewers to move beyond individual perspectives and embrace a collective vision.

“The multiple eyes represent how, when we work together to look at different angles, we can arrive at a much more complete view of what the world could be,” said Mr Yeo, whose work will be displayed at National Gallery Singapore.

Sculptor Yeo Chee Kiong (centre) and his students posing with Transcendental Vision at NAFA on Jan 27. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

“Every individual has limited knowledge and experience, so it’s good to work as a group so that we can go beyond what we are used to.”

Inspired by traditional coffee shops, artists Nur Iman, 36, and Diamond Nabilah Misson, 22, created Kopi Time, which features Peranakan tiles, tins of condensed milk and worn wooden planks.

(From left) Artists Diamond Nabilah Misson and Nur Iman created Kopi Time. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

“Koptiams are a place for people to come together. They are more than just coffee shops. They are safe spaces for people to talk about ideas or their problems and connect with one another,” said Mr Nur Iman.

Ms Misson said she hopes the sculpture will encourage people, young and old, to share stories and personal experiences through the symbols and patterns featured on the bench.

Motifs commonly seen at coffee shops on the statue-bench Kopi Time. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The duo spent five months working on the piece and hope it will help audiences, especially the elderly, rekindle memories of care and connection forged in coffee shops.

Central Singapore mayor Denise Phua, who launched the benches on Jan 27 at the NAFA campus in Bugis, said: “May these GiraffeSG Statue-Benches serve as enduring reminders that each and every one of us has the power to ‘stick our necks out’ for the common good.

“Together, let us continue to be a more caring, inclusive and connected Central Singapore – one act of kindness and service at a time.”

The GiraffeSG Statue-Benches were launched at NAFA on Jan 27. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The benches will be installed around Central Singapore – at Gardens by the Bay, National Gallery Singapore, One Holland Village, Suntec City, UOB Plaza and VivoCity.

Correction note: This story has been updated to state that the sculptures were created by alumni and artists from NAFA.