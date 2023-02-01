Giant, Ang Mo Supermarket now accept CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can use their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at two more supermarkets – Giant Singapore and Ang Mo Supermarket – from Wednesday, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling announced on Facebook.

The other five supermarkets that accept CDC vouchers are FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and U Stars.

“Together, these seven supermarket chains offer Singaporean households over 360 outlets islandwide to spend their CDC vouchers. This is in addition to the over 20,600 participating heartland hawkers and merchants on the scheme,” Ms Low said on Facebook on Wednesday.

More than 1.1 million, or 90 per cent, of Singaporean households have claimed their $300 CDC vouchers for 2023 since they were launched on Jan 3, the mayor added. Half of the amount can be spent in supermarkets.

In less than a month, residents have spent more than $132 million at the participating outlets.

Compared with the voucher tranches in 2021 and 2022, 15 per cent more Singaporean households claimed their CDC vouchers for 2023 within the first month of the scheme’s launch.

Ms Low said she was glad that Singaporeans were speedily claiming and spending the 2023 tranche of vouchers, as this was helping businesses in the heartland and defraying Singaporeans’ household expenses.

The CDC vouchers are part of a comprehensive package to cushion the effects of inflation and the goods and services tax (GST) increase in 2023.

Giant, a retailer under DFI Retail Group, said its participation in the CDC scheme would help customers “stretch their dollar” in times of inflation and economic uncertainty.

They supermarket chain also announced earlier that it would absorb the 1 per cent GST increase for more than 700 essential products for six months.