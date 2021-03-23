Geylang wedding venue ordered shut for 20 days for safety breach

A wedding venue that allowed a couple to host three receptions involving 275 people has been ordered to close for 20 days for breaching safe management measures.

The Orange Ballroom, located on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang, was told to close from yesterday to April 10.

In a statement yesterday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that its safe distancing ambassadors conducted checks at the venue on Jan 30 and noticed that a wedding couple held two receptions, at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Further investigations found that arrangements were made to host about 300 people over three receptions that day.

Under the law, a wedding couple are allowed only one reception, involving not more than 100 people, including the couple.

SLA said investigations are ongoing for potential breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

"Agencies take a serious view of any breach in safe management measures by wedding organisers, venue operators and individuals," it added.

"We remind all companies involved in wedding events as well as couples planning their weddings to be fully aware of and strictly adhere to prevailing safe management measures to ensure the health and well-being of the community."

Last year, the venue was reported to be a Covid-19 cluster.