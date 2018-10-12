Getting to the heart of the matter with CPR

Mr Ambrose Lee (at left), 31, assistant head of the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) Academy, showing President Halimah Yacob how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR on a dummy during her inaugural visit to Red Cross House yesterday. Madam Halimah, together with SRC chairman Tee Tua Ba (second from left), gave out 31 Singapore Red Cross Awards, which recognise SRC volunteers and partners for their dedication and service to the society. Eight awards were presented to corporate groups and 23 to individuals at the annual ceremony.