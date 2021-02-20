Getting Singapore economy back into shape despite long-drawn Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy was battered by the pandemic last year, but recovery is on the horizon as measures were taken to get it back into shape, experts said at the roundtable discussion organised by The Straits Times and UOB.

They added that preliminary estimates gear it towards growth, with sectors like manufacturing taking the lead. This is despite the long-drawn nature of the pandemic, unlike previous crises.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said that the last financial year saw "almost $100 billion of war chest" money pumped in to support the economy, much more than the $11 billion set aside this financial year.

"From a growth perspective, it could mean that the Government is somewhat comfortable in tapering and allowing some policies and measures to lapse in order to support growth for the year ahead."

He added that UOB economists expect growth of 5 per cent this year, a huge jump from last year's 5.4 per cent decline.

January's non-oil domestic exports, which rose by 12.8 per cent year on year, also gives reason for optimism.

"Semiconductor exports around the world have been picking up. We are probably looking at a low base effect from 2020, but then again, the vaccine is here and the end of Covid-19 is at least in the crosshairs right now compared with what we saw in 2020."

But Professor Hoon Hian Teck, dean of Singapore Management University's School of Economics and Nominated Member of Parliament, cautioned that there are uncertainties ahead since this pandemic is different from past crises.

"The 1984 to 1985 period, when Singapore had its sharpest recession since independence, and the 1997 Asian financial crisis were short-lived shocks. So you could put stimulus power to get the economy back to growth," he said.

"But with this particular shock, it's going to go on for at least one more year, and beyond.

"So there's uncertainty about how long this slump will go on, together with other uncertainties that also cloud the typical way we would have helped the economy."

But Singapore has always been supported by its fiscal prudence, which extends to the way it intends to issue bonds to finance long-term major infrastructure.

Mr Gan said: "It's a very elegant solution because it allows the future generation to partake in paying. Infrastructure is something that the future generations will actually enjoy."

Raising the goods and services tax (GST) is also another way to generate recurrent revenue, as opposed to corporate taxes.

Mr Gan said: "As to when it will be raised, we have to ask ourselves: When will the end of Covid-19 happen? Because that's when the economy starts to pick up, and that's when the country will be more ready for a higher GST."