Getting a rare hug and kiss from their mums in jail

Having not hugged her son in a while, a female inmate held him close during an open visit at Institution A4, Singapore's only all-women's prison, on Dec 14. There were plenty of hugs and tears when a microphone was passed around the room, and the inmates and their kin shared their feelings and hopes for each other. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The inmates worked on personalised jigsaw puzzles, which they had designed and written special messages on, with their children. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
An inmate giving her daughter a kiss during the visit. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
An inmate fussing with her daughter's hair during a rare visit without barriers.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
She hugged her two sons aged five and nine tightly, holding on to them as if nothing would make her let them go.

It was a moment Hamizah (not her real name), 26, had been looking forward to for months. She is serving a six-year jail sentence for drug-related offences, which will end next September.

She was one of 10 inmates who met their children and family members without barriers for three hours during an open visit to Institution A4, Singapore's only all-women's prison, on Dec 14 .

An open visit is rare, taking place about once every six months.

Inmates are usually allowed two family visits a month: A tele-visit where they can see each other on video call, and a face-to-face one, where the inmates and their families see each other but are separated by a physical barrier.

The recent visit was organised by New Life Stories, a charity that helps incarcerated mothers and their children. The inmates enjoyed a meal with their families, read original stories that they had written and completed personalised jigsaw puzzles in an activity room.

Sharon (not her real name), 55, said of her 14-year-old son: "These are the only times I can get close to him and listen to him."

GET CLOSE TO SON

I miss my family a lot, especially my son, since I have not spent much time with him. These are the only times I can get close to him and listen to him.

SHARON, a 55-year-old inmate who is serving a seven-year jail sentence till 2021 for drug-related offences. She has a 14-year-old son.

