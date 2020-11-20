Getting a bird's eye view

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat taking a photo of Pasir Panjang Terminal and the Port of Singapore from the new PSA Horizons building yesterday, as Mr Ong Kim Pong, PSA's regional CEO for South-east Asia, looked on. Mr Heng and members of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce visited the port operator's new facilities, including the PSA Innovation Centre and PSA University Simulation Training Centre, where they had a look at innovations PSA is implementing to optimise its port operations and cargo solutions, including initiatives to enhance environmental sustainability, and observed how virtual and augmented reality is used in training. Industry-led groups under the task force are looking at digitalisation, sustainability and robotics as areas with growth opportunity for Singapore to retain its status as a hub and stay relevant to the world, so that Singaporeans can benefit from stronger economic growth and better jobs.