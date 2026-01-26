Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Setting The Straits Times as your preferred source will make it simpler for you to locate ST’s articles on Google.

It is a common experience – you hear something on social media, a message in a group chat, or just by word of mouth. The next step would be to check its veracity by running a quick Google search.

Google has launched a new feature that gives users the option of specifying news sources from which they want to see more content. If you choose The Straits Times as a preferred source in Google, you will likely see more ST stories under the “Top stories” section.

You will still be able to see stories from other news sources – Google does not restrict the number of preferred sources you may select and does not filter away content published by other websites.

However, setting ST as your preferred source will make it simpler for you to locate ST’s articles on Google.

Here’s how you can do it:

1. Visit straitstimes.com

2. Select an article and click on the designated button

Click on this button to make ST your preferred source on Google.

3. Select ST as your preferred source and click on the button that takes you to Google search

The Google preferences page that will pop up to allow you to select ST as your preferred source.

This feature is currently only available on The Straits Times’ website on desktop and mobile browsers.

You can also add us as a preferred source directly on Google. Here’s how:

1. Search for any news topic on Google

2. Click on the star icon next to “Top stories”

Select the icon next to “Top stories”.

3. Search for ST in the search bar in the pop-up

4. Select ST as your preferred source and click on the button to reload the search results

Pop-up where you can select ST as your preferred source.

You are now set to see more ST articles with your next Google search.

Thank you for reading ST. We appreciate your continued support.