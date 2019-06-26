Get the latest news, videos from ST and BT on Google Nest Hub

Technology giant Google has launched the Google Nest Hub, a smart display that puts the voice activated Google Assistant software at your fingertips.

Under a tie-up with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Nest Hub users can get news and video feeds from The Straits Times and The Business Times, which are published by the media company.

They can issue the device voice commands to tune in to six news programmes from SPH.

ST subscribers can also buy the smart display, which has a seven-inch screen and built-in speakers, at a 37 per cent discount.

Previously called the Google Home Hub, the Nest Hub acts as the command-and-control centre for all compatible smart home devices, including light bulbs, smart plugs and surveillance cameras.

For instance, the Nest Hub listens to voice commands from users to display the latest news from The Straits Times, browse recipes from Food Network, stream videos from YouTube and listen to music from Spotify. Users can also tap and swipe on the Nest Hub's display to do so.





Compatible home appliances include the Philips Hue light bulbs and Xiaomi's home security cameras.

The Google Nest Hub is available now in charcoal and chalk colours at Challenger, Courts, M1 and the online Google Store at $189. New and existing ST subscribers can buy the Nest Hub for $119 instead, $70 off the retail price, until Aug 9. For more information, go to stsub.com.sg/nesthub or call on 6388-3838.

Customers who buy the Google Nest Hub from Challenger, Courts and M1 will receive a Xiaomi home security camera that works with the Google Assistant for free. The same promotion will be available in the Google Store next month.

The six SPH programmes Nest Hub users can enjoy range from regular news updates to features. They are:

• A news bulletin from ST presented by Money FM 89.3, updated hourly on weekdays from 6am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

• A financial news bulletin from BT presented by Money FM 89.3, updated hourly on weekdays from 6am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

• A daily live news series called The Big Story fronted by ST journalists, offering insights on the hottest topics of the day.

• A segment for the time-strapped viewer, called Bite Size News, which dishes out the latest trends on social media in a minute, and is updated thrice a week.

• ST's award-winning series Heroes Among Us, which features Singaporeans who have risen above adversity, as well as role models who excel in their fields. The programme is refreshed weekly.

• ST Sessions, featuring intimate performances and interviews with local musicians, updated every week.

Users can also listen to podcasts by ST on topics such as lifestyle trends, money hacks and healthier living. They can use voice commands to tune in to SPH radio stations, such as Kiss92, ONE FM 91.3 and Money FM 89.3, on their Nest Hubs.

Last year, SPH collaborated with Google to offer news feeds and podcasts on the Google Home smart speakers. SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan said the media company is excited to continue its partnership with Google.

"Google Nest Hub's voice-enabled technology and display will allow users easier access to a whole suite of SPH's media content," he said.