Get recipes for restaurant dishes for a good cause

Those hungry to taste some restaurant-standard dishes, while staying safely at home, can now try their hand at making them using recipes from a new digital cookbook.

What is more, they would also be helping the vulnerable in society as all proceeds from the cookbook, which costs $25, will go to charity. Those who are keen to donate more can do so.

Launched last month, The Dine In Movement Cookbook features 38 recipes from renowned chefs in Singapore, including Mr Julien Royer of Asia's best restaurant Odette.

The recipes range from appetisers to desserts and include the various cuisines offered by 23 restaurants and bars, including Artichoke, Candlenut, Como Dempsey, Maison Ikkoku, OverEasy and Tippling Club.

The Dandy Collection, The Lo & Behold Group and Sunshine Nation Group, which put together the cookbook, hope to make restaurant-standard dishes accessible to home cooks who would like to hone their culinary skills.

The team is also behind The Dine In Movement, an online platform for delivery and takeaway offerings from restaurants and bars here.

The Lo & Behold Group's marketing and communications assistant director Liane Koh said the team wanted to bring The Dine In Movement to life beyond its primary offering as a listing website.

"We thought the sale of a digital cookbook to benefit a charity would enable us to bring our restaurants' offerings into our customers' homes in a meaningful way, especially since most of us have been spending more time cooking at home," she said.

All proceeds from the cookbook will go to Willing Hearts, a volunteer-run soup kitchen that serves thousands of meals daily to those in need, including low-income families, people with disabilities, the elderly and migrant workers.

Ms Koh said it was important that the proceeds go to a cause close to the hearts of those involved in the cookbook.

"As restaurateurs, our shared passion is to feed others and create experiences that hopefully spark hope and connection. Willing Hearts was an obvious choice because they do the same," she added.

Mr Damian D'Silva, head chef of Kin, a restaurant serving heritage cuisine, contributed the recipe for kueh bengkah, a baked tapioca cake served with palm sugar syrup.

Mr D'Silva said it brought him joy to know that as people stay at home during the Covid-19 outbreak, they still make it a point to sit down with one another for meals prepared with love.

"I have always believed that we have to give back and I can't think of a better time to be sharing Kin's recipes and encouraging others to discover Singapore's heritage cuisine, while supporting a great cause to serve those in need of food security."

As of last Friday, $2,035 had been raised out of a goal of $5,000, with 56 cookbooks sold, plus donations.

• Visit www.dineinmovement.com/cookbook if you would like to get The Dine In Movement Cookbook.