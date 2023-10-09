Get more from The Straits Times app: Personalise your newsfeed with myST

SINGAPORE - Want to start the day with news that matters most to you?

You can now do that on The Straits Times (ST) app – and still keep abreast of the important headlines of the day.

myST, the latest of a series of new features introduced recently, allows you to follow keywords and your favourite writers. It is designed to allow time-starved users to personalise their newsfeed and quickly get to articles that interest them, without having to scroll through all the headlines.

To start using myST, log in if you are an ST subscriber or had previously created an account with us. Otherwise, simply create an account for free. Subscribers enjoy the benefit of being able to select more keywords and writers.

This is among several improvements - including a revamped podcast section and videos made for viewing on the mobile phone - that we have rolled out in recent weeks and months. These features complement one another to offer a better user experience on the ST app.

For example, to balance the potential “echo chamber” effect of news personalisation, we have redesigned the app homepage to show more headlines at a glance. This offers readers a good balance between news they want to know and news they need to know.

“To our most engaged readers on the ST app, these changes are part of our commitment to always improve your reading, watching and listening experience with us,” said ST editor Jaime Ho. “This will be a continuous process, as we take in suggestions, and react to evolving expectations of news publications. And to those who might download the app for the first time, thank you, and let us know what you think.”

Here’s a look at the new features:

1. Personalise your news with myST



myST, a new feature rolled out on the app, allows you to follow your favourite writers or keywords so that you get the latest on topics that matter most to you. Here’s how it works:

- If you are using myST for the first time, you will be prompted to select from a list of recommended keywords. You can also search for specific keywords and topics.

- Next, select the writers you would like to follow.