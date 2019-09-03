Get into the crafting spirit at this year's Archifest

Archifest returns from Sept 27 to Oct 9 across various locations in Singapore.

Themed Craft, the 13th edition of the annual architecture festival celebrates the skilled craftsmen who have created modern icons and left lasting legacies with their architectural masterpieces in Singapore.

Organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) and curated by local architecture firm Formwerkz Architects, the festival offers a slew of exhibitions, forums, workshops, film screenings and guided tours.

Highlights of the festival include the popular Architours, a series of guided tours which grants visitors exclusive access to iconic and historical public buildings and private residences.

This year, participants get to visit stunning homes such as the Aperture House designed by Formwerkz Architects and Camo House by WOW Architects, as well as hear from the architects behind the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and more.

Tickets are priced at $60 a person and $50 for students.

There will also be nine free exhibitions held at The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Centre.

At one of these exhibitions, called Making Architecture, visitors can find out how architects turn ideas and raw materials into completed spaces; while visitors to the Craft Is Great exhibition can view bespoke works by top architects from Singapore and Britain through drawings, photographs and illustrations.

VIEW IT / ARCHIFEST

WHERE: Various locations, including The Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, 45 Maxwell Road WHEN: Sept 27 to Oct 9 INFO: www.archifest.sg

A series of talks have been planned for the festival.

Veteran architect David Nelson, head of design and associate partner of British architecture firm Foster + Partners, is the keynote speaker for the SIA conference. He has over 40 years of architectural experience and is the creative mind behind the new Supreme Court in Singapore.

To get festival attendees into the crafting spirit, there will be hands-on tea blending, ceramics-making, toy-crafting, glassmaking and woodworking workshops at various studios in Singapore.

Film buffs are not left out either. Architecture, design and fashion films such as Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years Of Bauhaus (2018) and McQueen (2018) will be screened at The Projector.

Mr Alan Tay, festival director and founder of Formwerkz Architects, says: "Through the festival, we pay homage to the talented craftsmen and allow visitors a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process and laborious work that go into designing the formation of our physical urban realities and the betterment of lives."