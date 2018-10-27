Get deals at Cars@Expo this weekend

Those looking for a deal on a new car can head down to the Singapore Expo this weekend as retail bazaar Cars@Expo returns.

Now in its fifth year, Cars@Expo, organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and motoring portal sgCarMart, will be held today and tomorrow between 10am and 8pm.

Admission is free for the second run this year of the popular automotive show, which will take place at Singapore Expo Halls 5 and 6.

Visitors can expect more than 40 companies this time around, spread out across 20,000 sq m of the two exhibition halls.

More than 20 distributors of major car brands will be present, including Borneo Motors, the distributor of Toyota and Lexus, Vantage Automotive, which distributes Ford and Peugeot, and Komoco Motors, the local agent for Hyundai and Jeep.

Those looking for pre-owned cars can check out 10 exhibitors, such as Wearnes Automotive, Yong Lee Seng Motor and Hamilton Autohub.

32-page special with The Straits Times today

Accessories such as tyres and global positioning system (GPS) devices will also be available from 11 companies, including Stamford Tyres and ZMC Automotive.

Those buying either new or pre-owned cars will receive a $50 petrol voucher from Esso, which will also have a booth, and an exclusive Cars@Expo golf umbrella.

Visitors who spend a minimum of $100 will receive a three-month digital subscription to motoring magazine Torque, and a limited edition Cars@Expo keychain.

All redemption gift items are available while stocks last.

Visitors stand a chance to win shopping vouchers during a segment from 2pm to 4pm today hosted by SPH Radio's One FM 91.3 DJs Glenn Ong and The Flying Dutchman.

The last Cars@Expo, held in April, attracted more than 100,000 visitors and raked in more than $160 million in sales.

"Over the years, Cars@Expo has proven that it is the car show of the year to go to, and it is not any different this time around," said Mr Koh Weng Wai, head of marketing communications at SPH.

He added that the company is "more than pleased" to provide a platform for buyers, distributors and dealers to connect and engage.

"For this upcoming show, we have sgCarMart as our co-organiser and, with the enthusiastic support of more than 40 exhibitors offering the best deals on cars and car accessories, I'm sure visitors will not be disappointed," he said.