Get Covid-19 vaccinations, be vigilant amid CNY celebrations: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Stay vigilant against Covid-19 amid the festive celebrations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his Chinese New Year message on Saturday.

He also called on Singaporeans to cherish family time and make it a greater priority.

PM Lee said that while celebrations can fully resume, people must continue to look out for one another and exercise social responsibility.

He noted that Singapore’s Covid-19 situation remains stable but that new variants may yet emerge that bring unexpected challenges.

He asked Singaporeans to do antigen rapid self-tests when needed, especially before visiting elderly relatives, and to stay home if they test positive or feel unwell.

“Most importantly, keep your vaccinations up to date, including with the latest bivalent vaccines. This is still the best protection against Covid-19,” he said.

He added: “Let us not forget the hard work and sacrifices of those fighting at the front line against Covid-19, and keeping Singapore going. We have thus far maintained our Covid-19 posture, while watching external pandemic trends warily.”

PM Lee said the shared Covid-19 experience has made people appreciate their families and loved ones better.

“Families are at the core of our social compact, and strong families are central to a stable, resilient society,” he said, noting that 2022 had been dedicated as the year of celebrating families in Singapore.

He hinted at further changes to be announced in the coming months that will step up support for parents.

Noting that even though Singapore’s total fertility rate dipped in 2022, PM Lee said he was heartened that many young people still see marriage and parenthood as important life goals.

He said the Government would continue to help parents manage the pressures of raising children and give each child a good start.

For example, fees at government-supported pre-schools were lowered from January 2023.

“So, to all our couples, do your best in this Year of the Rabbit!” said PM Lee.