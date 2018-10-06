Get beauty tips at skincare workshop

Face Shower Bar by Iren is organising a 90-minute workshop to teach you how to achieve the latest J-Mochi and K-Glassy skin looks.

The workshop will be conducted by a trained professional with over 20 years of experience working with established beauty brands, and will offer a holistic approach to overall skin well-being.

During this hands-on workshop, you will get a complimentary skin analysis, a five-minute DIY mask treatment, and a free make-up session.

Singapore Press Holdings direct subscribers pay $49 for two participants. And you will also receive a 30-minute facial treatment worth $90 each.

The workshop will be held at B1-17A, Citylink Mall on Oct 27, Nov 3, Nov 10 and Nov 24 over two sessions each day.

The first session is between 2pm and 3.30pm and the second is between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Visit http://www.gevme.com/faceshowerbar to sign up.