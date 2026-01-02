Planning your next vacation? How to make the most of 6 public holiday long weekends in 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

There are 11 public holidays in 2026, starting with New Year’s Day.

SINGAPORE – If you are already dreaming of your next getaway, 2026 might be the perfect year to start planning early, with six long weekends to look forward to.

Whether it is booking flights before prices climb, reserving leave before calendars fill up, or simply pencilling in well-earned downtime, now is a good time to start mapping out the year ahead.

To recap, there are 11 public holidays in 2026, starting with New Year’s Day.

Good Friday on April 3 will usher in the first long public holiday weekend of the year. Labour Day (May 1) and Christmas Day (Dec 25) will also fall on a Friday.

As Vesak Day (May 31), National Day (Aug 9) and Deepavali (Nov 8) will fall on Sundays, the following Mondays will be designated public holidays.

The other public holidays are Chinese New Year on Feb 17 and 18 (Tuesday and Wednesday), Hari Raya Puasa on March 21 (Saturday), and Hari Raya Haji on May 27 (Wednesday).

Notably, the six long weekends in 2026 mark an increase compared with previous years – four in 2025 and five in 2024.

For those considering where to go, travel booking platform Trip .com’s analysis of booking data published on Dec 15 showed that China, Japan and Malaysia are the most popular countries among Singaporeans travelling in the first quarter of 2026, with Bangkok, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur topping the list of cities.

These destinations remain favourites for their accessibility, affordability and range of activities.

Budget-conscious travellers can also consider Vietnam, with cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang seeing more flight options from Singapore. This follows a new code-share agreement between Singapore Airlines and Vietnam’s national flag carrier.

Closer to home, new flights between Singapore and Ipoh offer another easy weekend escape option, where travellers can combine food, heritage and even medical check-ups at specialist centres.

Those looking to travel to East Asia can consider South Korea, given that Singaporeans can now skip immigration queues at South Korea airports following the expansion of the country’s automated immigration clearance system. Travellers are required to complete a one-time, on-site registration when they arrive at Incheon International Airport.