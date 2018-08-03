Get a workout, visit a flea market at the Singapore Sports Hub on National Day

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans used to head to the National Stadium to catch the National Day Parade (NDP), and it is where Ms Beverlyn Ong will be heading on Aug 9 to mark the occasion.

While the stadium is not the venue for this year's NDP, a series of activities will be held there as part of the Singapore Sports Hub National Day Fiesta, including face-painting and badge-making workshops as well as storytelling sessions.

Ms Ong, a 37-year-old commodity manager, found out about the fiesta while looking for an interesting way to relax during the National Day holiday.

"I don't have time to plan a holiday...so I was hoping to enjoy a fun day out together with my family here," said the mother of three. She registered her children for a series of events, including an obstacle-course and a batik and tile-painting workshop.

The event attracted close to 12,000 participants when it was launched for the first time last year, said a spokesman for Singapore Sports Hub.

Organisers are expecting another high turnout this year, with most activities which require pre-registration being fully booked.

There will be a range of free activities, including a local-themed mass dance workout, or tours of the National Stadium. Adrenaline junkies can also try out parkour, rock climbing and e-sports.

Those who prefer more leisurely pursuits can also relax and watch the live screening of the NDP held at the Marina Bay floating platform this year. The parade will be streamed live at the Sports Hub'sOCBC Square, where free popcorn will be distributed. A flea market nearby will also offer crafts for sale and performances by local musicians.

The activities will be held from noon to 9pm on National Day.

Ms Ong hopes to catch a glimpse of the fireworks with her family.

"I'm excited we can do the activities together as a family, rather than just stay at home,watch television or just go to a shopping mall. It is a special experience," she said.

-More information is available at www.sportshub.com.sg/NDFiesta.