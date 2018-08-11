Get a quick beauty fix at Face Shower Bar

Who doesn't want to have a quick beauty break?
At Face Shower Bar (One Raffles Link, B1-17A, CityLink Mall, Singapore 039393, Tel: 6920-8772), you can. It specialises in time-efficient, customised and affordable facials.
When you step in, fill up a questionnaire for the therapists to customise a facial best suited for you.
Your treatment starts with a cleansing procedure using the boutique's house brand - the Iren Massage Cleansing Cream.
Then you head into the treatment stage with a hydradermabrasion technique using a probe that breaks up the skin surface and suctions to extract impurities with zero pain and downtime.
The finale is a cocktail of calming solution to soothe any remaining redness before a specially customised facial mask is applied.
When you're done, you should still have enough time to grab a quick lunch and head back to work.
Here's a chance for you to experience the Quick Shower Facial.
SPH Rewards is giving away treatment vouchers worth $90 to 50 lucky subscribers.
To stand a chance to win, simply follow these steps:
- Download the SPH Rewards app.
- Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section.
- Save the deal to your e-wallet.
- Select the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page.
Terms and conditions apply.