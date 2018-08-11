Get a quick beauty fix at Face Shower Bar

Who doesn't want to have a quick beauty break?

At Face Shower Bar (One Raffles Link, B1-17A, CityLink Mall, Singapore 039393, Tel: 6920-8772), you can. It specialises in time-efficient, customised and affordable facials.

When you step in, fill up a questionnaire for the therapists to customise a facial best suited for you.

Your treatment starts with a cleansing procedure using the boutique's house brand - the Iren Massage Cleansing Cream.

Then you head into the treatment stage with a hydradermabrasion technique using a probe that breaks up the skin surface and suctions to extract impurities with zero pain and downtime.

The finale is a cocktail of calming solution to soothe any remaining redness before a specially customised facial mask is applied.

When you're done, you should still have enough time to grab a quick lunch and head back to work.

Here's a chance for you to experience the Quick Shower Facial.

SPH Rewards is giving away treatment vouchers worth $90 to 50 lucky subscribers.

To stand a chance to win, simply follow these steps:

Download the SPH Rewards app.

Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

Save the deal to your e-wallet.

Select the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page.

Terms and conditions apply.