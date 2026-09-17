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Get $4 voucher for every $50 spent at FairPrice outlets from Sept 17 to 27

This marks the fifth round of FairPrice Return Vouchers in 2026.

SINGAPORE – FairPrice shoppers can get a $4 return voucher for every $50 spent from Sept 17 to Sept 27 .

For every $50 nett spent in a single transaction at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores during this period, people will get a $4 FairPrice Return Voucher, FairPrice Group said in a statement on Sept 17. There is a maximum of four Return Vouchers per transaction.

Return vouchers can be used at all FairPrice supermarkets with no minimum spend, from the day after it is issued up till Oct 14, the statement said.

This marks the fifth round of FairPrice Return Vouchers in 2026 and is a continuation of the group’s efforts to pioneer initiatives that help customers save on their everyday needs, it added.

In 2026, FairPrice Group has had various initiatives, including enhanced 6 per cent discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders, a price freeze on more than 500 daily essentials, a special $6 Return Voucher for SG61 and the 12-week BestSellers for Less campaign.