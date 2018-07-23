Get digital access to SPH magazines through redemption cards from Times bookstores

SINGAPORE - Consumers can now read digital copies of magazines such as Her World, Men's Health and Cleo by buying redemption cards from Times bookstores here.

Prices start at $3 for a single issue redemption card and $10 for a three-month subscription to one title. Readers can choose from titles under Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines, including The Peak, Nuyou and Home & Decor.

Readers who have purchased the cards can activate their account online using a redemption code printed on it. The digital content is available on iOS and Android devices.

These cards were launched on Monday (July 23) by SPH Magazines in conjunction with Times Publishing.

Mr Loh Yew Seng, chief executive of SPH Magazines, said this initiative was part of the company's efforts to leverage technology to further engage readers in response to change in consumption behaviour.

Times Publishing, which currently prints titles such as The Economist, Forbes Asia and Readers' Digest, formed a partnership with SPH Magazines in March to digitise and distribute Times Publishing titles on SPH Magazines' online platform.