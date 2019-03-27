German State Secretary for Defence Benedikt Zimmer calls on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The German State Secretary for Defence Benedikt Zimmer called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Wednesday afternoon (March 27).

Mr Zimmer was in Singapore from Tuesday to Wednesday for the 11th Singapore-Germany Defence Policy Dialogue.

During the meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Zimmer reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as in submarine training, defence technology and cyber defence.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Ng said that they also discussed collaboration in common security challenges under the enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement signed last June.

During the meeting, he also thanked Mr Zimmer for the training opportunities which have seen Singapore Armed Forces soldiers and Republic of Singapore Navy submariners train in Germany regularly.

In a statement, Mindef said that Mr Zimmer co-chaired the Singapore-Germany Defence Policy Dialogue on Wednesday alongside Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Yeng Kit.

Since its inception in 2004, the dialogue has been a platform for Singapore and Germany to exchange views on strategic issues and geopolitical developments, as well as to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.

Mr Zimmer's visit highlights the warm and growing defence relationship between the two countries, Mindef said.

Both countries also cooperate and interact through high-level visits and dialogues, military exchanges, cross-attendance of professional courses, as well as technology collaboration.