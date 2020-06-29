German firm donates $700,000 in JSS payouts to 7 charities

Pharmaceutical group Boehringer Ingelheim is donating its second tranche of Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts to seven charities, with each one receiving $100,000.

The German firm, which has an office here, noted that the pandemic has made fund-raising difficult for charities.

Boehringer Ingelheim decided to make the donations so the organisations could carry on with their important work, said Mr Gerrard McKenna, country managing director and head of human pharma for South-east Asia and South Korea.

"At this point in time, our company in Singapore has not been financially adversely affected by the Covid-19 situation," he added.

The charities that will benefit are the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Singapore Heart Foundation, Diabetes Singapore, Singapore National Stroke Association, Stroke Support Station, Singapore Cancer Society and Rare Disorders Society (Singapore).

These were chosen as the company believes in the importance of promoting health - human and animal - as well as providing support to patients and their caregivers, added Mr McKenna.

Boehringer Ingelheim also donated $500,000 from the first tranche of JSS payouts to support organisations on the front lines battling Covid-19.

Singapore Heart Foundation chief executive Vernon Kang said the pandemic has disrupted its fund-raising activities, but has not stopped cardiovascular disease from happening.

He said: "This donation from Boehringer Ingelheim will help the Singapore Heart Foundation to carry on with our programmes in preventing and reducing disability and death due to cardiovascular disease, as well as support heart patients during these challenging times."

Goh Yan Han