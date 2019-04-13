George Yeo to retire as Kerry Logistics Network's chairman

Former foreign minister George Yeo will retire as chairman and executive director of Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) in June to spend time with his family and pursue other interests, he revealed in a note to his colleagues that he shared on Facebook yesterday.

The 65-year-old, who became chairman of the Hong Kong company in 2012, said its current executive director Kuok Khoon Hua will take his place.

Mr Yeo will stay on as senior adviser and make monthly visits to KLN's Hong Kong headquarters.

In the note, Mr Yeo wrote: "I indicated to Mr William Ma (the company's managing director) and Kerry Group of my wish to retire a year ago after my wife recovered from a serious illness. Reaching 65 this year, I want more time for my family and to pursue other interests."

Mrs Jennifer Yeo, 60, a lawyer, was diagnosed with a rare form of nose cancer two years ago.

In February last year, Mr Yeo said Mrs Yeo had responded well to treatment in the United States, adding that a full check-up showed no further trace of cancer but that she would have to be under close surveillance for two years.

Mr Yeo entered politics in 1988 as a representative of the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency under the then Kampong Kembangan division.

He became a minister in 1991 and served in various ministries, including the then Ministry of Information and the Arts, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

After retiring from politics in 2011, he became chairman of KLN in August 2012 and an executive director in November 2013.

Logistics firm KLN is a part of Kerry Group. It operates in areas like freight services, warehouse operations and supply chain solutions. It manages a fleet of more than 9,700 vehicles in 53 countries and territories worldwide, according to the company's 2018 interim report.

In his note, Mr Yeo thanked his KLN colleagues, saying: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your support, guidance, encouragement and friendship over the last seven years. KLN has grown from strength to strength and will continue to do so with your contribution."