George Goh, Tan Kin Lian double down on whether there should be any giving way in presidential election

SINGAPORE - Each presidential candidate should focus on his own campaign, and should stop trying to get the competition to step aside, businessman George Goh said on Wednesday.

Mr Goh was referring to fellow hopeful and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, who has made repeated calls for one of them to give way to support “the other non-establishment candidate”, should both men qualify to run.

“Nobody should tell anybody to step down. This should not be the way,” said Mr Goh, 63, during a visit to Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market.

He added: “I want to make it very clear: Focus (on) your campaign, alright? Let the voters make the decision, who will be the right candidate to be in the Istana.”

Meanwhile, Mr Tan, 75, reiterated that he did not think that both him and Mr Goh would be deemed eligible to run, but if that happens he would try to discuss the matter with Mr Goh “because I don’t want the independent candidate’s vote to be split”.

Mr Goh said that, as far as he is concerned, he is “the only one who is truly independent” and furthest away from the establishment, or any political party, as the sole candidate seeking to qualify through his private sector experience.

He added that he was not concerned about the splitting of any votes, and any candidate who enters the race talking about splitting votes should be written off by voters as he is not competent.

“If you’re coming for this election, why is your mind thinking of splitting the vote? You should say, ‘I should win the election’, this should be the right (way),” he said.

“So I will tell the voter: Remove this candidate immediately in your mind.”

Mr Goh said this in response to a question about an interview that fellow presidential candidate Ng Kok Song, 75, did with Nanyang Technological University academic Walid Jumblatt on Tuesday.

Mr Ng, a former GIC chief investment officer, had said he hoped to be the middle ground choice, and acknowledged that he may garner votes that could have otherwise gone to Mr Goh, or former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66.