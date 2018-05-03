Genting Dream trip for 1,300 cancelled; cruise ship pulled to dock due to technical issues

SINGAPORE- About 1,300 passengers booked on the Genting Dream cruise ship were told their trip from Singapore to Port Klang in Malaysia was cancelled on Wednesday (May 2).

The ship was on its way back to Singapore from a three-night Phuket trip to pick them up when it experienced technical issues and had to be pulled to the dock by four tugboats. The ship had about 3,000 passengers on board.

The ship's return to Singapore was delayed by five hours and a notice was put up on the Dream Cruises website informing passengers of the decision to "cancel Genting Dream's two-night Port Klang cruise departing May 2 at 9pm", citing technical issues.

A Dream Cruises spokesman said the technical problems faced did not affect the safety of the passengers or crew.

While many passengers were notified of the cancellation, there were some who still showed up at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Wednesday evening for the 5pm registration and boarding. Many of them were foreign tourists who were not aware there was a cancellation.

Affected passengers who were not able to board the cruise ship will receive a full refund of their paid cruise fares including cabin fare, port charges and paid shore excursion fees.

Dream Cruises will also offer these affected passengers a complimentary two-night weekday cruise, valid till Nov 30.

Affected passengers aboard the ship were given a complimentary $200 Future Cruise Credit for Dream Cruises.

The company also arranged for light refreshments at the terminal and worked with transport and hotel operators to ensure that transport and accommodation were available for affected passengers. This included rebooking flights for overseas tourists affected by the cancellation of the cruise.

Some affected passengers expressed their disappointment on Facebook.

Evelyn Chia commented on a post by Singapore Cruise Society, lamenting about her "terrible experience" and how "last minute" the cancellation was.