GE2025 ballot papers and other documents incinerated

SINGAPORE – More than 2.4 million ballot papers and other documents used in the 2025 General Election were set alight on Nov 22 , part of the process to ensure the secrecy of the vote.

The sealed boxes containing the papers and documents were removed in the morning from the Supreme Court vault and transported to the Tuas South Incineration Plant.

The move is in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Under the law, ballot papers and other documents used in an election must be sealed and kept in safe custody for six months after they are counted at the end of polling, in case of any legal challenges.

They are then destroyed in front of witnesses – including election candidates from the various parties, their agents, as well as election department officials – to ensure that the votes stay secret.

In a Facebook post on Nov 22, Workers’ Party candidate for Punggol GRC Jackson Au, who was present at the event, wrote: “There’s always an urban myth circulating that voters can somehow be ‘marked’ or face repercussions for voting along certain lines. Such fears can unfairly weigh in on the considerations for some voters.

“Let us reassure you: your vote is sacred, anonymous, and completely secret.”

More than 2.4 million Singaporeans went to the polls at 1,240 polling stations across the island on May 3.

The PAP won 65.57 per cent of the popular vote, securing 87 of 97 seats in Parliament. The WP, meanwhile, retained its 10 seats.