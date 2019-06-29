Gas tariffs for households to increase by 1.6% in third quarter of 2019

SINGAPORE - Gas tariffs for households are set to increase by 1.6 per cent in the third quarter of the year from July 1 to Sept 30, City Gas said on Saturday (June 29).

The increase of 0.30 cent per kilowatt hour (kwh) means that households will have to pay 19.10 cents per kwh, up from the 18.80 cents per kwh in the previous quarter.

City Gas, a trustee of City Gas Trust, said in a statement that the increase was due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

Gas tariffs are reviewed by City Gas based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.