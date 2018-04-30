Gas tariffs for households to increase by 0.6% from May 1 to July 31: City Gas

SINGAPORE - Gas tariffs for households will increase by 0.6 per cent for the next quarter, City Gas said on Monday (April 30).

The 0.11 cent per kilowatt hour increment, from 18.42 cents per kwh to 18.53 cents per kwh, will be applicable for the period from May 1 to July 31.

The increase is due to the higher cost of producing and delivering town gas, City Gas said.

City Gas reviews gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.

This is the second consecutive increase in gas tariffs. In January, City Gas said gas tariffs for households would increase by 4.19 per cent or 0.74 cent per kwh for the period from Feb 1 to April 30.

It attributed this mainly to a 15.6 per cent increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

Tariffs had remained unchanged for the period from Nov 1, 2017, to Jan 31, 2018.