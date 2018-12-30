Lower gas tariffs for households next quarter

SINGAPORE - Gas tariffs for households will decrease by 0.81 per cent from Jan 1 to Mar 31, City Gas, a trustee of City Gas Trust, announced on Sunday (Dec 30).

This means a decrease of 0.16 cent per kilowatt hour, from 19.67 cents to 19.51 cents per kwh.

The revised tariff will add up to 20.88 cents per kwh after the goods and services tax.

City Gas said that the decrease in gas tariffs is due to a decrease in fuel costs as compared to the previous quarter.

It reviews gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.

Gas tariffs previously increased by 2.29 per cent from Nov 1 to Dec 31 and 3.78 per cent from Aug 1 to Oct 31.