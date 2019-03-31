Gas tariffs for households to decrease by 3.64% from April till end June

SINGAPORE - Gas tariffs for households will decrease by 3.64 per cent from April 1 to June 30, City Gas, a trustee of City Gas Trust, announced on Sunday (March 31).

This means a decrease of 0.71 cent per kilowatt hour, from 19.51 cents per kwh to 18.80 cents per kwh.

City Gas said that the decrease was due to a drop in fuel costs, which have gone down compared with the last quarter.

It added that it reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the gas industry regulator, and that the current tariff decrease was approved by EMA.