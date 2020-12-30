Gas tariff for households to rise slightly for January to March

SINGAPORE - The gas tariff for households will increase slightly, by 0.23 per cent, for the next three months compared with the quarter before, City Gas said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

From Jan 1 to March 31, the tariff before goods and service tax (GST) will rise by 0.04 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh), from 17.19 cents per kWh to 17.23 cents per kWh, said the piped town gas producer and retailer.

City Gas explained that this is due to an increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

It reviews gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the gas industry regulator which approves the new tariffs as well.