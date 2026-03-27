Garuda flight passengers evacuated after safety hazard detected during boarding at Changi

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Photos of the incident circulating on social media show slides deployed on both sides of the aircraft for passengers.

SINGAPORE – Passengers on board a Garuda Indonesia flight bound for Jakarta, Indonesia, from Changi Airport were evacuated after a safety issue was detected on the aircraft before take-off on March 25.

A safety hazard in the aircraft’s tail section that posed a potential risk to flight safety was identified by the crew on flight GA829 during boarding that day, said the airline in a statement on March 27.

Most passengers had already boarded the aircraft, which was scheduled to depart Changi at 12.55pm, it said, adding that “measured and controlled safety measures” were carried out to direct passengers back to the boarding gate.

Passengers were evacuated via the aerobridge and escape slides at the rear aircraft doors to hasten the disembarkation process, said the airline.

“All passengers were transferred to a replacement aircraft to continue their journey to Jakarta and have also received compensation in accordance with applicable regulations,” it said.

It did not reveal when the replacement flight departed or details of the safety hazard.

The airline posted a statement on March 27 in response to photos circulating on social media. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GARUDA INDONESIA/FACEBOOK

Photos of the incident circulating on social media show slides deployed on both sides of the aircraft and fire engines parked around it.

A passenger, who recounted the experience in a post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, said the aircraft suddenly lost power at around 12.45pm. This was followed by shouts from the crew, asking passengers to evacuate the aircraft.

Inflatable slides were deployed at the rear of the aircraft, and passengers were able to return to the airport terminal, said the Xiaohongshu user, who also described five fire engines at the scene.

“Thank goodness it was not discovered after take-off,” said the person, who was reaccommodated on a 3.30pm flight.

In its statement, the airline said flight safety and security remain its utmost priority and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It added: “We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure all procedures are conducted in accordance with the prevailing aviation safety standards.”

Changi Airport Group confirmed that its Airport Emergency Service was activated for the incident but did not provide more details.

The Straits Times has reached out to Garuda Indonesia for more information.