Gardens by the Bay welcomes 100-millionth visitor as it launches annual Christmas fair

SINGAPORE – Gardens by the Bay welcomed its 100-millionth visitor as it launched its Christmas celebrations on Dec 2.

Mr Lester Er, 45, and his wife, Ms June Tan, were at the Gardens with their 21-month-old twins, Joshua and Faith. They were given a commemorative gift hamper, a two-year Friends of the Gardens Family Plus membership and a two-night stay at the Garden Pod hotel.

The family are frequent visitors, especially to the cooled conservatories. “We love spending family time in Gardens by the Bay. The blend of indoor and outdoor activities is just right for us,” said Mr Er.

The self-employed professional, who has been a Friends of the Gardens member since its early days, said: “We believe it’s crucial to expose Joshua and Faith to nature early. The Gardens is perfect for this, especially with the changing floral displays and themes, which introduce them to different cultures.”

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was guest of honour at the launch of the Christmas Wonderland fair, wished visitors a merry Christmas.

He also greeted young cancer survivors who attended the event. Last week, they and their families lent a hand with the Christmas decorations in the outdoor gardens, under a tie-up with the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

He said: “Christmas is also a season of giving, and we are very glad that this year at Gardens, we are able to partner with the Children’s Cancer Foundation, and we can do something for the children and give them some hope as they recover in their various hospitals.”