Gardens by the Bay plans to add new attraction in 3 years, host Monet exhibition in mid-2024

SINGAPORE – A new “experiential” attraction at Gardens by the Bay is on the cards and will allow visitors to experience Kingfisher Wetlands – a 1.5ha sector of the gardens filled with mangrove plants – “in a different way”.

If all goes to plan and it gets the nod from the authorities, the attraction will be ready in about three years and could incorporate augmented and virtual reality elements, the gardens’ chief executive Felix Loh said in an interview with The Straits Times in October.

It is part of the gardens’ efforts to diversify its offerings as it moves beyond its first decade of operations. The gardens opened officially in 2012.

Two upcoming installations will give visitors a sense of what to expect at the planned attraction, which will be near Gardens by the Bay MRT station, said Mr Loh.

The first installation, Monet’s Garden, is targeted to open in mid-2024 at the Flower Dome, one of the gardens’ two cool conservatories. This will be an immersive art experience featuring re-creations of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s works and his gardens in Giverny, France.

At Flower Field Hall within the dome, visitors can “delve into Monet’s world of art through a digital experience, where his iconic and timeless artworks come to life”, said Mr Loh.

A floral display recreating the gardens of Monet’s home in Giverny, which were often the subject of his paintings, will also be set up.

The second installation will be at the Cloud Forest – the other conservatory at the gardens – and will serve as a trial for concepts that may eventually be rolled out at the planned attraction at Kingfisher Wetlands, said Mr Loh.

Since October 2022, the Cloud Forest has been home to the Avatar: The Experience installation, which will end its run on Jan 1.

From February to April, a National Geographic exhibition of “weird but true” organisms will run on the Cloud Forest’s third floor, before a revamp of this exhibition space and the Cloud Forest Gallery begins.

Both spaces will “be transformed into a new immersive and educational journey for visitors” some time after April, while the dome’s Orchid Haven will also be revamped, said Mr Loh.

On the use of immersive experiences in the gardens, he said “plants must not take a back seat”, and that more details about the upcoming attraction will be made public later.

He added that his team is working on the planned attraction at Kingfisher Wetlands, as well as other upgrades and additions to the gardens, for three reasons.