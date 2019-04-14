Gardens by the Bay launches more public spaces, free entry for Pioneer and Merdeka generations once a month from June

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Gardens by the Bay now have more attractions to check out with the launch of a new area that houses a floral attraction and cafe, as well as community spaces that will feature a weekend market.

Bayfront Plaza, a 5,000 sq m space located next to the Bayfront MRT station, was launched on Sunday (April 14) as part of efforts to expand the Gardens' non-ticketed spaces and line-up of events and programmes for locals.

For a yearlong period from June, members of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, comprising Singaporeans who are now in their 60s and 70s, will enjoy free admission to the Flower Dome on the second Tuesday of every month.

More free events are also in store for this year, including a Toy Story-inspired light and sound show in June and performances such as a National Day weekend concert in August.

Floral Fantasy, a 1,500 sq m ticketed attraction, features more than 3,000 plants across four garden landscapes, as well as a 4D multi-sensory ride called Flight of the Dragonfly.

Bayfront Pavilion, a 2,000 sq m space within the plaza, will be made available rent-free for events by community organisations as part of efforts to keep the Gardens inclusive, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at the launch event.

The plaza sits on the site previously occupied by the Future of Us exhibition that was part of SG50 celebrations in 2015, and the lattice structure has been integrated into the area's design.

Kicking off on April 19 will be a weekend market featuring 30 stalls, a third of which will be run by social enterprises.

A public green space for both seniors and the young called Active Garden will also be ready by early next year, said Mr Wong.

More will also be done to ensure Singaporeans have access to the Gardens, which has received more than 50 million visitors since it opened in 2012.

President Halimah Yacob will be Patron of Gardens by the Bay's community outreach initiative Gift of the Gardens, which provides free admission to the conservatories for vulnerable and lower-income groups.

About 90,000 Singaporeans have benefited from this programme, which will now be expanded to the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, said Mr Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance.

Gardens by the Bay's chief executive Felix Loh said that visitorship has exceeded expectations, and that it hopes to give back to the community by "establishing more beautiful non-ticketed spaces and curating myriad events and programmes without admission charges for Singaporeans".

Bayfront Plaza will add to the 95 per cent of non-ticketed space at Gardens by the Bay.